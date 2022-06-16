Anheuser-Busch Releases Statement On Super Bowl Decision

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 21: A general view of the atmosphere during the Bud Light unveil of the House Of Whatever For Super Bowl XLIX on November 21, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch/Bud Light) Mike Moore/Getty Images

Earlier today, Anheuser-Busch announced it would no longer be the exclusive alcoholic beverage advertiser during the Super Bowl, starting in 2023.

While this is the end of an era--Anheuser-Busch had been the sole alcohol advertiser since 1989--the company will continue to be a presence during the big game "for years to come," Vice President of Connections Spencer Gordon said in a statement provided to The Spun.

“When it comes to sponsorships and media, we are evolving our investments so that our brands reach the right consumers, at the right time, in the right place, with the right messages," Gordon said. " For the Super Bowl, this means we’re focusing on bringing our brands even closer to the sport by connecting with consumers and fans wherever they are, integrating our messaging within the game itself as well as pre and post event. This extends all season, shifting media into the summer with the NFL Draft presented by Bud Light and activations throughout Kickoff as well as with teams, players, and league activations. "The Super Bowl national broadcast continues to be a special moment in our advertising strategy, and consumers can look forward to seeing our brands prominently featured in the big game."

Anheuser-Busch has been a Super Bowl advertiser since 1975, so the company has experience with not being the exclusive brand for the game.

Ultimately, their decision today will open up the opportunity for other brands, such as Heineken and Molson Coors, to make their move and enter the Super Bowl ad space.

Super Bowl LVII will take place February 12, 2023 and will air on FOX.