Anheuser-Busch Reportedly Makes Big Super Bowl Decision

Since 1989, Anheuser-Busch has been the exclusive alcohol advertiser for the Super Bowl. This impressive run will now come to an end though.

On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch announced that it will not renew its exclusive deal for Super Bowl LVII. Now, rival brands will have a chance to enter this space

For years, fans have loved Super Bowl commercials that feature Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra. The good news is that Anheuser-Busch still plans on running ads for the biggest game of the season.

At the end of the day, Anheuser-Busch wants to shift its marketing approach.

Spencer Gordon, the vice president of consumer connections for Anheuser-Busch, commented on the company's new strategy.

“The Super Bowl is a huge tentpole moment for consumers, but it doesn’t necessarily line up with the key moment of consumption for the beer industry,” Gordon said, via Adweek. “We are evolving our investments so that our brands reach the right consumers, at the right time, in the right place, with the right messages.”

Only time will tell if this ends up being the right move for Anheuser-Busch.