Anonymous NFL Agents Name League's Most 'Powerful' Figure

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The most powerful person in the NFL? The result of a recent survey of 26 league agents by The Athletic are in.

Not surprisingly, 16 of 26 representatives voted for commissioner Roger Goodell. Second on the list was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with six votes.

Jones was one of only three owners to be noted, along with Robert Kraft (Patriots) and Stan Kroenke (Rams).

“Hands down, without a doubt, No. 1, and anyone who says otherwise is an absolute idiot," one agent said. "Jerry Jones is the shadow commissioner of the National Football League."

The same agent also claimed Jones has made Goodell his "puppet."

Tom Brady received two votes, the only player on the list.

“You’ve got an active player who’s the greatest player of all time," an agent stated. "(Brady’s) voice, his opinion, just his impact on the game as a player and ambassador, to me, makes Brady the most powerful guy in football, on and off the field.”

Brady's former head coach Bill Belichick also earned a tally.