Anonymous NFL Coach's Quote About Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

You know it's time to end the offseason when someone wonders whether Patrick Mahomes is even all that great.

On Monday, The Athletic's Mike Sando released tiered rankings of quarterbacks based on a poll from 50 coaches and executives. Given the freedom to speak anonymously, many delivered some eye-popping comments about the game's premier passers.

Mahomes nearly tied Aaron Rodgers for the No. 1 spot as a unanimous first-tier quarterback. However, one "veteran defensive play caller" voted the Kansas City superstar into Tier 2, citing an inability to read defenses on the level of an elite passer.

“We love Mahomes because of his unorthodox throws, not because of his natural pocket presence,” the coach said. “And when that disappears, that is when they lose games. I don’t think that is a 1. I think that is a 2. Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take his first read away and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles and he plays streetball.”

Mahomes played a bit sloppier than usual last season, throwing a career-high 13 interceptions with a career-worst 118 "bad throws," as classified by Pro Football Reference.

He also accrued 4,839 passing yards and 37 touchdowns during his idea of a down season before taking Kansas City to its fourth straight AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes has a career 58-13 record as a starter, including the postseason, while ranking atop the all-time leaderboard in passer rating (105.8), passing yards per game (301.4), and adjusted yards per pass attempt (8.68).

Seems like he's pretty good at this.

Yet in the eyes of one coach, that's still not enough to consider the future first-ballot Hall of Famer a top-tier quarterback.