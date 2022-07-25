Anonymous NFL Coach's Quote About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

An anonymous NFL coach is getting crushed for what he has to say about Tom Brady.

The anonymous coach said Brady doesn't "elevate" the players around him better than Aaron Rodgers.

"(Tom) Brady has the more decorated career with 10 Super Bowls and seven rings, but I will say this," an offensive coach said. "Aaron Rodgers has helped elevate every player on that offense.

"Brady with N'Keal Harry did not elevate his game. Aaron has had Davante Adams, but he is still waiting for a first-round receiver, they have not had great receivers overall and he is still putting up major numbers."

The example the coach uses is N'Keal Harry. He was a major draft bust, but somehow that reflects back on Brady in the eyes of this anonymous coach.

This is simply hilarious.

Brady has elevated every players he's ever played with. You mean to tell us guys like Julian Edelman or Danny Amendola are having the careers they had without Brady. And what about Rob Gronkowski?

You can take Rodgers and his ability to elevate players. We'll take Brady and the seven rings.