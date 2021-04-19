Anonymous NFL Decision Maker Roasts 1 Draft Position

The 2021 NFL Draft is flush with talent at quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle. But there’s one position that isn’t getting quite as much love from some NFL circles.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, one anonymous “top decision maker” in the NFL absolutely shredded the defensive tackles in this draft. “This is the worst defensive tackle draft I’ve ever seen,” the person said.

Rapoport’s source said that there’s still a chance that a defensive tackle could go in the first round – maybe even two. But overall, the source doesn’t feel that there’s depth at the position.

On paper the choices aren’t particularly hype-worthy. Just about all of the top defensive linemen in this draft are edge rushers.

Random quote from a top decision maker on the 2021 NFL Draft: “This is the worst defensive tackle draft I’ve ever seen.” There could still be one or even two in the first round. But the overall depth clearly isn’t there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

The top-rated defensive tackle in the 2021 draft appears to be Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Christian Barmore. There’s already speculation that Barmore could be drafted early by virtue of there being so few other good defensive tackles this year.

But after Barmore, few defensive tackles rank in the top 50 for some NFL scouts.

The 2020 NFL Draft saw two defensive tackles go in the top 15 picks – Derrick Brown to the Panthers and Javon Kinlaw to the 49ers. In 2019, there were six defensive tackles taken in the first round.

But if the anonymous “top decision maker” is right, 2021 could be the year where we only get one – or none.