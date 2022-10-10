Anonymous NFL Executive Had 2-Word Reaction To Tom Brady Penalty

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

An anonymous NFL executive had a two-word reaction to the controversial roughing the passer penalty on quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.

"Overreaction Sunday," the anonymous NFL executive told NBC Sports' Peter King.

Brady, 45, was tackled to the ground by Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on a third-down play late in the fourth quarter. The tackle was clean, but the officials threw the flag, ruling roughing the passer.

An anonymous NFL executive spoke with King about that play, along with Teddy Bridgewater getting ruled out.

"What’s that thing you guys in the media do every week after the games?" the executive told King. "Overreaction Monday? As a league, I think today was Overreaction Sunday."

Brady, meanwhile, told reporters after the game that he doesn't "throw the flags."

Still, fans believe that Brady is getting preferential treatment from the league.