Anonymous NFL Executive Identifies Problem With Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have looked pretty mediocre so far this season.

The Packers are 3-3 on the year, following Sunday's surprising loss to the New York Jets.

Rodgers has looked far from his MVP-level self, too..

One anonymous NFL executive believes Rodgers' body language is as bad as it's ever been.

“They can’t get anything going on offense and it almost looks like he doesn’t want to be there,” one evaluator told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “It’s like he’s almost too willing to give up on a play.”

Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers can get back on track this weekend.

Green Bay is set to take on the Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.