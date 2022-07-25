Anonymous NFL GM Names Most 'High-Maintenance' Quarterback

Getty Images.

Who's the most "high-maintenance" quarterback in the National Football League?

While all starting quarterbacks in the NFL likely have some degree of high-maintenance, one stands out more than the rest, according to one anonymous GM.

Speaking to The Athletic, the anonymous GM called Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson more "high-maintenance" than the rest.

"The difference with Russell is, he is a lot more high-maintenance," the GM said to Mike Sando of The Athletic. "He’s got the entourage, he needs the office at the facility, the extra hotel rooms on the road, all that stuff. It will be interesting how that dynamic works with a rookie head coach and rookie offensive coordinator, how they jell."

Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver this offseason.

The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback will attempt to lead the Broncos back to the promised land this year.