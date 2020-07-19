Anonymous NFL Players Give % Chance Of Season Happening

NFL players are set to begin arriving at training camps this week, with actual full practices getting underway on July 28. However, there’s plenty of uncertainty still going around.

Most importantly, there is no agreement between the league and NFLPA on safety protocols during COVID-19. The two sides were set to continue negotiations today.

NFL players have been voicing their concerns with the process on social media today. All of this appears to have led to some pessimism about the season itself.

According to Trey Wingo, conversations he’s had with “several prominent players” put the odds on their actually being a 2020 season at “50-60” percent.

“Many of them are saying less confident now than they were two weeks ago,” Wingo wrote. “Posturing? Maybe, but they clearly feel their concerns aren’t being heard.”

Among the concerns detailed by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt are issues regarding COVID-19 testing once players report, how teams will handle positive tests, the amount of preseason games and more.

“Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow,” Watt tweeted earlier.

Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players will begin reporting to training camps this week, with all players expected to arrive by July 28.