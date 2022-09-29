Anonymous Patriots Player Has Telling Mac Jones Comment

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have yet to officially rule out Mac Jones for Week 4's contest against the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the quarterback is "still operating as if he has a chance" to play despite suffering a high ankle sprain last Sunday. Although he hasn't practiced this week, Jones was at the team facility partaking in weekly preparation.

However, an unspecified Patriots player sent a text message to Giardi expressing a desire for more caution.

"Love Mac. Tough, tough, tough guy," the player wrote. "But he's hurting pretty good. Hope everyone's smart about this. It's a long season."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Jones is expected to sit out multiple weeks with a "severe" sprain that has caused other players to undergo surgery.

Giardi said the 2021 first-round pick is seeking a second opinion from the doctor who operated on Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Rushing back the franchise quarterback for a Week 4 game feels like a short-sighted decision. It might be smart to listen to that Patriots player and consider the end game.

If Jones can't play, New England will start Brian Hoyer at Lambeau Field this Sunday afternoon.