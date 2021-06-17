Ever since he retired in 2016, major sports networks have viewed Peyton Manning as their ultimate prize. Another media company is now reportedly in pursuit of the former NFL great.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon is the latest network going after Manning. Amazon, of course, has the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football starting in the 2022-23 season.

“In NFL TV free agency, there is always one name atop the list,” Marchand said in reference to Manning, via NYPost.com. “He has been pursued by all and hooked by no one. And now a new player has arrived. As a top sports TV executive said, ‘The NFL’s white whale is out there for Amazon.’ That is Peyton Manning.”

Amazon isn’t the only network that’s made a run at Manning. ESPN tried to get the NFL icon to be the next analyst on Monday Night Football. Manning declined. The Worldwide Leader has moved forward with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

NEW COLUMN: Amazon may be next to pursue Peyton Manning …https://t.co/XXYpBORzP4 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 17, 2021

This would be quite the pull from Amazon, which should have what it takes to present a worthwhile offer to Peyton Manning.

The network is going all-in on its potential Thursday Night Football crew. Amazon is also targeting NBC’s Al Michaels to run its play-by-play commentary on TNF.

If Amazon could pull both Manning and Michaels, it’d have the best NFL analyst team of all major networks. Manning, alone, would garner higher viewership for Thursday night games.