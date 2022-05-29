Antonio Brown Announces Decision: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has announced a decision on his National Football League career.

The former Steelers, Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers wide receiver says he will not be playing in 2022.

Brown last played for the Buccaneers in 2021. He was dismissed from the team following an on-field outburst in New York last fall.

The former star NFL wide receiver was asked Saturday night if he'll be suiting up for anyone next year.

"We gonna see you playing next season?" Brown was asked.

"Nah," Brown said.

NFL fans aren't surprised.

"You can’t fire me, I quit!" one fan joked.

"I have to ask, who the hell cares," another fan added on Twitter.

"* no nfl team has offered Antonio brown a deal * Antonio brown : I don’t think I wanna play in the nfl next year I’ve done enough," one fan added.

Will we see Antonio Brown play in the National Football League again?