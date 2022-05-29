Antonio Brown Announces Decision On His NFL Career

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown announced Saturday night a decision on his National Football League career.

The former star NFL wide receiver revealed that he will not be playing in 2022.

Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, but was let go following a bizarre on-field outburst during a game in New York last fall.

"We gonna see you playing next season?" Brown was asked.

"Nah," he replied.

It's unclear if there has been any interest in Brown, but it sounds like he's committed to not playing either way.