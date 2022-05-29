Antonio Brown Announces Decision On His NFL Career
Antonio Brown announced Saturday night a decision on his National Football League career.
The former star NFL wide receiver revealed that he will not be playing in 2022.
Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, but was let go following a bizarre on-field outburst during a game in New York last fall.
"We gonna see you playing next season?" Brown was asked.
"Nah," he replied.
It's unclear if there has been any interest in Brown, but it sounds like he's committed to not playing either way.