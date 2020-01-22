Antonio Brown Appears To Address Incident Involving Police

The Antonio Brown off-field saga continued this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, a report revealed there was a “heavy” police presence outside his home in Hollywood, Florida. According to a report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Brown was under investigation for “possible battery.”

The investigation came after Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, allegedly battered a moving truck driver. Police arrested Holt and charged with “burglary with batter.”

On Wednesday morning, public information officer Christian Lata revealed Brown “locked himself in his house.” As a result, police were unable to speak with the former NFL star.

Nearly a full day after the first reports suggest police were at his house, Brown took to social media to address the incident – well, kind of.

“They want my name slandered,” Brown said on Twitter.

They want my name slandered — AB (@AB84) January 22, 2020

Brown started the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that was the beginning of the end for the star wideout.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 draft. After a few months of off-field incidents – including frostbitten feet – the Raiders moved on from the former sixth-round pick.

After a short run with the New England Patriots, Brown found himself out of the NFL just a few weeks into the season.

Stay tuned for the latest on Brown.