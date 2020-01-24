Antonio Brown Appears To Be Wearing An Anti-Suicide Smock For His Court Appearance

Antonio Brown made his first court appearance early this morning, stemming from charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief. His arrest stems from an alleged attack on the driver of a moving truck, who was transporting Brown’s possessions from California to his home in Hollywood, Fla.

Brown allegedly threw rocks at the truck and driver, and attacked the driver after a dispute over payment for his services. The wide receiver’s trainer Glenn Holt was also arrested and charged after the incident.

Holt was brought in first, while police could not arrest Brown on the spot, as he locked himself inside his house. He turned himself into police late Thursday night.

Now, we have video from his first court appearance, and Antonio Brown’s appearance in court is drawing some attention.

Video, from WCVB-TV in Boston:

Former Patriots WR Antonio Brown is in a Florida courtroom after surrendering himself to authorities https://t.co/Ty0Dumym5n https://t.co/bnm1fXWHfx — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 24, 2020

As pointed out by Andy Slater, the turquoise vest that Brown was wearing appears to be an “anti-suicide smock,” a garment that is unable to be fashioned into a noose.

JUST NOW: Antonio Brown, wearing an anti-suicide smock, made his first court appearance. His bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary with battery charge. The judge ordered Brown to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation. pic.twitter.com/IdCkH8jlcG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 24, 2020

Brown was granted bail. Upon his release, he will be put under GPS monitoring, and will have to give up his passport and weapons, as he is believed to be a flight risk.

The former NFL wide receiver will also undergo a mental health evaluation as part of the process. With how erratic he has acted over the last year, and especially since his release from the New England Patriots, that is not surprising.

His high-profile agent Drew Rosenhaus recently dropped him, saying that he would be happy to work with Brown again once he’s received the help he needs. Hopefully this ordeal leads to him doing just that, however thing turn out.

[WCVB-TV]