Antonio Brown Dance Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown isn't on an NFL roster, but he's still making headlines this summer.

The former All-Pro wide receiver recently came up with an interesting dance move to go along with his new song, "Put That S--- On."

Brown has been showcasing his signature dance at music events across the country. Believe it or not, fans are starting to join his movement.

The consensus among the NFL world is that Brown's dance move will be used as a touchdown celebration this upcoming season.

"This will be overwhelming used for TD celebrations this season," one fan tweeted.

"New end zone dance for sure," another fan wrote.

"Whoever score a touchdown first is doing this dance all season," a third fan said.

This dance is gaining so much traction that LeBron James and Draymond Green were using Brown's move in Toronto.

Check it out:

Brown is going to find a way to impact the sports world, regardless if he's in the NFL or not.