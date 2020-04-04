Antonio Brown Faces 3 Charges After Alleged Assault In January

Antonio Brown entered the 2019 league year on the team he started his NFL career with – the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By the middle of the 2019 season, he had been kicked off of the then-Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. Following his months-long absence from the NFL, Brown was arrested earlier this year as a result of an incident with a moving truck driver.

Brown allegedly threw rocks at the moving truck and allegedly assaulted the driver. The star wide receiver eventually turned himself in to police following the alleged incident.

As a result of the alleged altercation, Brown faces felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, according to a report from ESPN. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler detailed the charges Brown faces.

“[After turning himself in] Brown was then charged with felony burglary with battery, which isn’t included in the state filing from March 20. The misdemeanor battery charge, however, states that Brown was ‘actually and intentionally striking’ the driver against his will. The criminal mischief charge states that Brown maliciously injured the driver’s property of $200 or less.”

It’s unclear when a hearing would take place with criminal proceedings likely to be placed on hold.

Brown could get the chance to negotiate a plea deal, according to Fowler.

Will the former star wide receiver ever suit up for another NFL team? Or has he played his last down?