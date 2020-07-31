NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For WR Antonio Brown

For the past several months, Antonio Brown has been begging NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to finish up the league’s investigation into his off-field allegations. On Friday, the NFL finally announced how much time the superstar wideout will miss.

According to Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, the NFL is suspended Brown for eight games due to violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. His suspension begins whenever he signs with a new team.

NFL Network Tom Pelissero is reporting that Brown’s suspension could be extended if further violations are found related to an ongoing civil suit in Florida. He was arrested after an incident with a moving driver back in January.

This might seem like awful news for Antonio Brown, but the reality is he finally received the clarity he’s been looking for. It also means teams that had prior interest in the former Pittsburgh Steelers star now know what they’d be getting themselves into.

Antonio Brown (free agent) is being suspended for 8 games for violation fo the NFL personal conduct policy, beginning whenever he signs, per league source. — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) July 31, 2020

Pelissero also added that Brown is allowed to participate in training camp if a team signs him during that time. His suspension will not go into effect until Sept. 5 and he cannot return until after his team’s eighth game.

There have been rumors about Brown receiving interest from the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks. Both have exceptional quarterbacks that could maximize his talent.

Last season, Brown appeared in one game with the New England Patriots before getting released. In that game he had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Many fans thought he’d form a dynamic duo with Tom Brady, but that never came into fruition.

When he’s on the field, there aren’t many wide receivers better than Brown. However, there is a ton of baggage that comes with the veteran playmaker.

We’ll see if Brown can find a new home before the NFL season begins in September.

