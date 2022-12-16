Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning.

Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."

Brown's response to that question was interesting to say the least.

"HoF only," Brown replied.

Clearly, Brown has his sights set on Canton, Ohio. It also sounds like he's done playing football.

In terms of pure talent and production, Brown is a Hall of Famer. He has 928 career receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Brown earned All-Pro honors every season from 2013-2017. During that span, he led the league in receptions and receiving yards twice.

Unfortunately, Brown's career has also been filled with some questionable decisions off the field.

As always, time will tell if Brown makes the Hall of Fame. There's no question that he deserves to be in the conversation for Canton.