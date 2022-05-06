Antonio Brown Has A Controversial Take On Colin Kaepernick

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been trying to make his return to an NFL roster this offseason. But as he struggles to find a new team, he's getting no sympathy from wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Appearing on This Is 50, Brown dismissed the idea that Kaepernick is being treated poorly by the NFL. He compared Kaepernick's situation to his own inability to find a team and feels that he deserves a team more than Kaepernick.

"I don't even want to mention his name. AB is a valuable football player. AB had stats last year. Touchdowns... He's being treated good. He's got a Netflix deal. People think 'Aww he's being treated bad because he can't play football.' Yeah they didn't let him play football - they gave him commercials, they gave him money..."

Brown went on to say that Kaepernick isn't an authentic person because he doesn't see him go out onto the streets every day like he does.

Those comments from Brown come on the heels of other comments where he made recently on Cigar Talk.

Speaking about Kaepernick's charitable contributions and social justice activism, Brown dismissed all of it, per TMZ.

Brown accused Kaepernick of pocketing the money he's received and not using it to build up communities. He says he does not respect Kaepernick as a player either.

Suffice it to say, Colin Kaepernick probably won't be inviting Antonio Brown to his next public workout session.