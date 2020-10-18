Former superstar receiver Antonio Brown plans to return to the NFL one day, so he says. But he’s not even going to consider joining one NFL team.

Brown recently facetimed with Deion Sanders, Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz (known as “Big Cat” on Barstool Sports). During the call, Big Cat – being a diehard Chicago Bears fan – asked Brown if he’s considering signing with the Bears.

Brown admitted he’s still planning on playing in the NFL again one day, but it’ll never come with the Bears. What’s the reason? Brown has no desire to catch passes from Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles has been the recipient of heavy criticism throughout his NFL career. Brown is the latest to blast the Bears quarterback. It’s safe to assume the former superstar wide receiver isn’t heading to Chicago if he does indeed play in the NFL again.

If we’re being quite honest, the Bears might not have any interest in signing Antonio Brown. Unfortunately, he’s had some trouble fitting in with NFL locker rooms, especially during the tail-end of his NFL career.

Brown last played in the league in 2019 with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. It appeared to be the perfect pairing until Brown was released by New England for troubling sexual misconduct allegations.

Some believe it’s only a matter of time before Brown returns to the NFL. But that return likely won’t be coming with the Chicago Bears.