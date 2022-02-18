Antonio Brown Has Telling Admission About Tom Brady’s Retirement

Earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched as quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league.

In the weeks following his retirement, plenty of his former teammates were asked if he would actually remain retired. Well, add former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to that growing list.

In a recent public appearance, TMZ caught up with Brown and asked him a series of questions about Brady. The free agent wide receiver made it clear he thinks Brady will eventually make a comeback.

Here’s the gist of his conversation with TMZ:

When asked if Tom Brady was going to stay retired, Brown responded, “Why would he do that?” That prompted a second question asking if he thinks Brady is going to make a comeback to the NFL. “I think so,” Brown said while signing autographs. The reporter asked a third question, wondering where Brady would go if he did come back. “Whoever want to win,” Brown responded.

Brown clearly believes that Brady will make his return to the NFL sooner rather than later. Brady himself left the door open for a potential return when he said, “never say never” after being asked about a comeback.

Will Brady play in the NFL next season?