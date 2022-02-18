The Spun

Antonio Brown Has Telling Tom Brady Admission: NFL Fans React

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked to comment about the future of Tom Brady.

Here’s the gist of his conversation with TMZ:

When asked if Tom Brady was going to stay retired, Brown responded, “Why would he do that?” That prompted a second question asking if he thinks Brady is going to make a comeback to the NFL. “I think so,” Brown said while signing autographs.

The reporter asked a third question, wondering where Brady would go if he did come back. “Whoever want to win,” Brown responded.

It didn’t take fans long to start reacting to the news. Not everyone believes Brown is a reliable source of information on Tom Brady’s future.

“Yeah because he’s a reliable source…” one fan said sarcastically.

“What are you asking Antonio Brown abt TB? That is not news,” said another fan.

Brown clearly believes that Brady will make his return to the NFL sooner rather than later. Brady himself left the door open for a potential return when he said, “never say never” after being asked about a comeback.

Will Tom Brady make a comeback for the 2022 season?

