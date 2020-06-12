Antonio Brown “Hints” At Signing With 4th NFL Team

Late Thursday night, star wide receiver Antonio Brown made headlines with his latest post on Instagram.

Brown posted an edited photo that showed him wearing his previous uniforms. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were represented in the picture.

In the caption, Brown wrote “Big 4X soon.” His post immediately sparked rumors that he has signed or plans to sign with his fourth NFL team before the 2020 season kicks off.

Brown started the 2019 season as a member of the Steelers before being traded to the Raiders for a third and fifth-round pick. He never stepped foot on the field for the Raiders, though.

The talented wide receiver eventually landed with the New England Patriots. He played one game with Tom Brady and company, racking up four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

However, troubling allegations led to his release. Now it looks like he’s ready to get back on the field.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculated that the Baltimore Ravens have kept the door open on potentially signing Brown. “The Ravens have kept the door open for Antonio Brown, and quarterback Lamar Jackson has publicly lobbied for the team to sign Brown,” Florio said in a post.

Brown worked out with his cousin, Ravens second-year wideout Marquise Brown and Jackson earlier this offseason.

Will Brown be back in the NFL for the 2020 season?