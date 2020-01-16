Earlier Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Drew Rosenhaus terminated his contract with the troubled wide receiver. Schefter revealed Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFLPA that he would like to work with Brown, but won’t do so until Brown seeks counsel.

The decision came after another troubling video Brown posted to social media. In the video, Brown can be heard yelling at the mother of his children and police.

Brown allegedly threw phallic-shaped gummies at the woman and police as well.

Not long after Schefter reported that Rosenhaus dropped Brown as a client, the former wide receiver sent a not-safe-for-work message to both Schefter and Rosenhaus.

He threatened to ship a pallet of phallic-shaped gummies to them.

Seriously.

football season over you both can use pallet of @DicksByMail https://t.co/VzY9khkjvh — AB (@AB84) January 16, 2020

Schefter didn’t sit idly by as Brown issued the threat. He wanted to thank the former wide receiver for his retweet.

Thanks for the RT! — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2020

It’s been a strange few months for Brown, who was released by two NFL teams during the 2019 season.

Undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the NFL over the past decade, Brown is seemingly doing everything possible to make sure he never plays another down.

The next addition to the Brown-saga never seems to be far away.

Stay tuned.