Video: Antonio Brown Sprints Out Of Jail In Teal Suit After Making Bail

Say what you will about Antonio Brown: the man can still turn on the jets even in dress shoes and a suit. He proved as much as he left the county jail after posting bail on felony burglary and battery charges.

Video of Brown leaving the Broward County Jail with attorney Eric Schwartzreich show him quickly running past his lawyer and the assembled media. He was sporting a very stylish teal suit and dress shoes for the occasion.

Brown is then recorded sprinting down the steps and into the jail’s parking lot. There, Schwartzreich tells him he’s running the wrong way.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver eventually returns to Schwartzreich. He then tells his attorney to “Get in the car” and stop acting like his “chaperone.”

#BREAKING: @AB84 just gets out jail after turning himself in yesterday. He’s facing three charges including burglary w battery after incident w delivery. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/EjdeUzxN4m — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) January 24, 2020

Antonio Brown is facing multiple charges relating to an incident regarding a delivery truck driver several days ago. He turned himself into the police a short while ago and promptly got his mugshot taken.

If found guilty, Brown could be facing some pretty significant punishments from Broward County. Life in prison is on the table, according to ESPN.

However, Larry Brown Sports noted that it’s unlikely that he’d receive the maximum sentence even if found guilty on all counts.

Additionally, Schwartzreich has stated publicly that he believes Brown has been “overcharged” and expects some of the charges to be dropped or lowered.