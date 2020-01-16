Antonio Brown Receives A Boxing Match Offer From DAZN

Somehow, amid the Odell Beckham Jr. situation and everything happening with the baseball cheating scandal, we have multiple Antonio Brown stories in the news.

Brown sent a message for Beckham amid his issues earlier today. This afternoon, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that he has terminated his relationship with the star wide receiver, until he gets help.

The help Brown needs almost certainly isn’t in a boxing ring. And yet, that could be wear AB is heading.

According to the New York Post, DAZN has made an offer “in excess of $1 million” to the seven-time Pro Bowler, to fight YouTube star Logan Paul.

“DAZN is in agreement with YouTube star Logan Paul for a fight that would pit him against former NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Brown, The Post has learned. “If Brown agrees to what sources said is an offer in excess of $1 million and maybe multiple millions plus incentives, then DAZN hopes to schedule the fight for April in Las Vegas around the same time as the NFL Draft. “’This would be the biggest fight of 2020,’ Paul, who has 20 million YouTube subscribers, told The Post in a statement through DAZN. “I’m ready to sign my contract and punch Antonio Brown in the face on behalf of his baby mama. Right now, we’re waiting on him, but I’m not sure if he actually wants to fight or if he’s teasing it for clout.”

Paul previously fought fellow YouTube star KSI on the platform, an event that saw a “significant positive result” for DAZN, a subscription sports network of which boxing is a major component. Paul lost the decision, after drawing a previous match between the two, which was streamed by YouTube.

This doesn’t seem like the best use of Antonio Brown’s time if he wants to get back to the NFL at some point, but it is no less productive than anything else he’s done over the last few months.

[New York Post]