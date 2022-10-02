Antonio Brown Made His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is once again trending for all of the wrong reasons this weekend.

Video has emerged of Brown exposing himself at a pool in Dubai earlier this year. The video also appears to show Brown having some inappropriate - and perhaps non-consensual - fun in the pool with a female guest.

It hasn't been a great year-plus for Brown, who was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Brown was reportedly close with Tom Brady at the time of his playing days in Tampa Bay, he's since taken some shots at the legendary quarterback.

Brown previously took shots at both Brady and his trainer, Alex Guerrero.

“Alex Guerra [sic] You think i won’t have smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me !” Brown tweeted this summer. “Boy getting paid by bucks [sic] n taking players money too.”

Brown added of Brady: “Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days [to] go home get his mind [right] lol. Now u see the difference. Put that s–t on.”

The former NFL wide receiver played with Brady, both in New England and Tampa Bay.

However, it's clear that the relationship between Brown and Brady has since gone downhill.

Brown could clearly use some good friends right now.