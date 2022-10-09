Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League.

Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though.

In the wake of the Tom Brady-Gisele divorce rumors, Brown has taken a pretty awful shot at the legendary quarterback.

Brown posted this on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Brown is rightfully getting crushed for it.

"Tom Brady was the last guy in the NFL to actually try to help Antonio Brown and he's literally slapping the hand that fed him," Dov Kleiman wrote.

Brady, unsurprisingly, has not responded to Brown's many un-tasteful comments.