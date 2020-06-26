Video Shows Antonio Brown Working Out With High School QB

Antonio Brown hasn’t given up on his comeback plans just yet, as the former All-Pro wideout has been spotted working out with a high school quarterback from the 2022 recruiting class.

Over the past few months we’ve seen Brown work out with Dwayne Haskins and Lamar Jackson. Now, he’s spending his time with 17-year-old quarterback Peter Zamora. The talented gunslinger from Deerfield Beach High School currently has a scholarship offer from Florida Atlantic.

Zamora told TMZ that he “stumbled on a workout” back in March that featured Antonio Brown, Jerry Jeudy and Deshaun Watson. Since that moment, he’s become one of Brown’s personal quarterbacks.

Footage has been released of Brown and Zamora working out on the gridiron. While the youngster definitely deserves praise for his arm strength, it’s hard to not be impressed by how the former Pro Bowl wide receiver looks out there.

Antonio Brown Training W/ HS QB For NFL Comeback, 'He Hasn't Lost Any Gears'https://t.co/8SzSFSUsru — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 26, 2020

Brown only appeared in one game last season due to a handful of issues that took place off the field.

It’s unknown at this time if Brown will be given another opportunity, but Zamora thinks an NFL team should.

“He hasn’t lost any gears,” Zamora told TMZ. “He’s still fast as ever and he’s still a top receiver in the league. I feel like a team should definitely sign him.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently said at least four teams have had internal discussions about adding Brown. Perhaps we’ll see him back on the field at some point during the 2020 season.