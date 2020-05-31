Antonio Brown Posts Message For NFL Legend Deion Sanders

Antonio Brown has been training with NFL legend Deion Sanders in hopes of resuscitating his NFL career. Brown remains unsigned and may not even play in the league in 2020.

In addition to working out with Brown, Sanders has been publicly advocating for him as well. The 31-year-old wideout took to social media just now to repay some of the love.

On Twitter, Brown referred to Sanders as “Pops” and said he has been a father figure and role model for him since he was six years old.

“Deion vs Prime Antonio vs AB Pops you inspire and teach me so much even til this day ! honor to call you pops, you been a great father figure role model for me since I was 6 years old ! Grateful thank you pops your presence a present ! #Love #PoppaPrime,” Brown wrote.

Earlier today, Sanders took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Brown, who he is trying to help get back in the NFL.

“My son came to town to WORK!” Sanders said on Instagram. “On his game, on his life, on his thoughts, on his tomorrow and on Antonio Brown. Love him to life and I can’t wait to to witness this comeback story called A, B & See. I know what I know and I pray you all get to see what I know to be true about Antonio Brown.”

There is one small problem for Brown. There’s a good chance he is suspended from the NFL, at least to start the 2020 season.

Brown faces allegations of sexual assault and rape from a civil lawsuit that has been pending since last fall. He was also accused of sexual harassment by another woman and was arrested in January after an altercation with a delivery truck driver.