Antonio Brown Posts New Message About NFL Comeback

Over the weekend, former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly took a major step towards his NFL comeback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown hired a new agent in his quest to make it back into the league. The former star wide receiver hired Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to represent him.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has been out of the NFL since last September. Brown was released by the New England Patriots after just one game.

However, it looks like he’s serious about a comeback and hiring the agent is proof of that. Until he’s able to get back on the field, Brown is spending his time showing off a few of his highlights.

On Tuesday night, he posted his only touchdown with the Patriots.

Brown, 31, began the 2019 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh traded him in a blockbuster move to the Raiders, who released him before the season even kicked off.

After a short stint with the Patriots, Brown found himself out of the league.

In the months since, he’s been a consistent presence in the headlines. Recently, though, those headlines have been positive.

The 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was spotted working out with Lamar Jackson just last week.