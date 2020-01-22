Antonio Brown Reportedly “Locked Himself In His House”

On Tuesday afternoon, a report suggested there was a “heavy” police presence outside the home of Antonio Brown. According to a report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Brown was under investigation for “possible battery” at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

The investigation came after Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, allegedly battered a moving truck driver.

Police arrested Holt and charged with “burglary with batter.”

Brown, however, while being a suspect in the case, was not arrested on Tuesday. A new report appears to suggest the reason why.

According to public information officer Christian Lata, Brown locked himself in his house.

Here’s more from USA Today:

Multiple attempts by police to contact him were unsuccessful as of Wednesday morning, and Lata said he “locked himself in his house.” Police reiterated the investigation is ongoing and said more information will be available later Wednesday.

Brown started the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was traded to the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 draft. The Raiders then released Brown after a series of off-field incidents.

After a short run with the New England Patriots, Brown found himself out of the NFL just a few weeks into the season.

Stay tuned for the latest on Brown.