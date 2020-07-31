On Friday afternoon, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown finally learned his fate regarding a potential suspension for the 2020 season.

According to Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, the NFL suspended Brown for eight games due to violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. If Brown signs with a team before the 2020 season, he will be allowed to participate in training camp.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver reserves the right to appeal the decision. If he were to win said appeal, he might be able to step on the field even sooner.

However, it doesn’t sound like he plans to do that. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Brown won’t appeal the suspension. Additional time added on to the suspension is still possible as well.

“So the soonest he could be back on the field is Week 9 … though again, an additional suspension is possible depending what comes out in a pending civil case. Next hearing Sept. 15,” Pelissero reported.

An earlier report from this afternoon suggested two teams are still interested in signing the free agent wide receiver.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are interested. Darlington tabbed those two as “teams to watch,” heading into the 2020 season.

Brown worked out with both Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.

Will he be on a roster in 2020?