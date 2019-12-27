The Antonio Brown saga has been a sad story so far this season. After starting the official season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown added two other teams to his resume – and was released from both of them.

Brown hasn’t played an NFL game since September, but that could be about to change.

According to Brown’s social media accounts, he’s in New Orleans working out for the Saints this morning.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the news that Brown is, in fact, working out for his first NFL team since being released by the New England Patriots.

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

He remains a free agent and a report emerged earlier this month that as many as 20 teams were interested in signing the star wide receiver. Now we know of at least one.

The NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual assault is likely one of the reasons teams haven’t taken a shot on Brown until now. NFL insiders expect Brown to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List if he returns to the league.

It’s unclear if Brown will be able to suit up for the Saints this season, but it doesn’t seem likely.

Stay tuned for the latest on Brown and his workout with the Saints.