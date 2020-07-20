The Spun

This Isn’t The First Time Antonio Brown Has ‘Retired’ From NFL

Like many recent stories regarding Antonio Brown, we’re not likely to see a lot of people buying his “retirement” announcement.

The main reason for that is – aside from his frequently, public flip-flop of positions – he’s done it before. ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out that Brown “retired” ten months ago almost to the day.

Taking to Twitter back on September 22, 2019, Brown declared that he wouldn’t play in anymore games after he was cut by the New England Patriots. At the time, he was embroiled in a spat with the Patriots over their refusal to pay out his contract.

“Will not be playing in the NFL anymore. These owners can cancel deals, do whatever they want at anytime. We will see if the NFLPA hold them accountable. Sad they can just void guarantees anytime. Going on 40m 2 months. Will see if they pay up!”

Brown is the subject of an ongoing investigation into some very serious allegations made against him way back in September.

Between the possibility of a suspension and his seemingly reckless behavior off the field, he’s become a player few teams want to touch.

That hasn’t stopped teams like the Seattle Seahawks from sending out feelers. But even Pete Carroll is proving reluctant to give Brown a chance to redeem himself again.

It’s hard to take Brown seriously when he says he’s “retired.” Until he reaches that retirement age (and he’s still only 32), we’ll believe it when we see it.


