Antonio Brown Reveals His Retirement Wish: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's probably unlikely that Antonio Brown will play in the National Football League again.

However, the former star NFL wide receiver is making his wishes clear for his football future.

"Just wanna Retire A Steeler," he tweeted.

Brown's best NFL days came during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, a reunion seems unlikely.

"Interesting timing given that Ben Roethlisberger is now retired…" one fan tweeted.

"COME BACK TO ME," another fan added.

Brown has spent time with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers since leaving the Steelers.

It's unlikely that he'll join another team, but perhaps he'll get to retire with Pittsburgh at some point.