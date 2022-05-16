Antonio Brown Reveals His Retirement Wish: NFL World Reacts
It's probably unlikely that Antonio Brown will play in the National Football League again.
However, the former star NFL wide receiver is making his wishes clear for his football future.
"Just wanna Retire A Steeler," he tweeted.
Brown's best NFL days came during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, a reunion seems unlikely.
"Interesting timing given that Ben Roethlisberger is now retired…" one fan tweeted.
"COME BACK TO ME," another fan added.
Brown has spent time with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers since leaving the Steelers.
It's unlikely that he'll join another team, but perhaps he'll get to retire with Pittsburgh at some point.