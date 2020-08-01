Antonio Brown Sends Clear Message After Receiving 8-Game Suspension

On Friday, the NFL finally decided on an official punishment for free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown regarding his off-field issues.

Brown received an eight-game suspension from the league. According to multiple reports, the suspension kicks in when the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver signs with a team.

If he does sign with a new team, he’ll be eligible to participate in training camp. After that, his suspension kicks in on September 5 and runs through the eighth game of the season.

Following news of the suspension, Brown’s agent released a statement saying he won’t appeal the decision. Not long after, the wide receiver himself addressed the suspension and made one thing very clear: he wants to play.

“I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve,” he said in the post. “I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon.”

“Thank you to my family and all those that have supported me. I will show the fans my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career.”

Brown only played one game during the 2019 season – with the New England Patriots. He racked up four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, showing he can still compete at the highest level.