Earlier this afternoon, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown’s name popped back up in the headlines.

According to a report from NFL insider Michael Silver, two teams are interested in the star wideout. Silver said the teams have had “internal discussions” about signing Brown.

So, who are the two teams interested in the star wide receiver? The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have reportedly expressed interest in Brown.

Just a few hours after the report emerged, Brown took to social media with a new message. “Back to business,” he said in the caption of a photo that showed him with his family after game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver started the 2019 season with the Steelers. Pittsburgh traded him to the then-Oakland Raiders before the 2019 NFL draft kicked off.

He made it just a few months with the Raiders and never suited up in the silver and black before the team released him. Brown most recently played for the New England Patriots. He suited up for the Patriots in one game, hauling in four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

After missing out on the final few months of the 2019 season, Brown is hoping to make a return in 2020. Teams are clearly interested in the star wide receiver, but we’ll have to wait and see if anyone pulls the trigger.

Will Brown be on a team this season?