Antonio Brown Speaks For First Time Since Arrest

On Tuesday afternoon, a Florida judge freed former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown from an ankle monitor and house arrest.

The decision came after Brown posted bail and the judge set numerous expectations for the former NFL star. Following the judge’s decision, Brown reportedly celebrated by blasting music in the parking lot of the courthouse.

He eventually took some time to speak with USA Today’s Josh Peter. Brown offered an apology to his young fans for his actions that resulted in his arrest.

“I put myself in a bad predicament. I’m out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don’t make excuses and we’re going to make the best of it. I’m going to make them proud, man. I’m planning to come back to the NFL.”

Brown’s arrest resulted from an incident involving a moving truck driver who came to deliver items to his Hollywood, Florida home. The truck driver alleged Brown owed him $4,000, which led to an altercation after Brown allegedly refused to pay.

Shortly after Brown refused, the former All-Pro wideout allegedly threw a rock at the moving truck. After saying he would pay the original bill, the former NFL superstar allegedly struck the driver for wanting more cash to repair the truck.

