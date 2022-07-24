Antonio Brown Speaks Out On Performance: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is no longer playing in the National Football League, but the former star wide receiver is still a performer.

The former Buccaneers, Patriots, Raiders and Steelers wide receiver performed at a music festival over the weekend.

Seriously.

Brown took to social media following his performance earlier this weekend.

Videos of Brown performing went viral on social media.

NFL players are a bit concerned for the former star wide receiver, as evidenced here.

Hopefully everything is OK with Brown and he's simply enjoying performing.