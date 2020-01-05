Antonio Brown Has A Message For Patriots QB Tom Brady

In another timeline, Tom Brady would’ve entered last night’s game against the Tennessee Titans with Antonio Brown, perhaps the NFL’s best wide receiver. Instead, Brown was off of the New England Patriots after just one game, after sexual assault allegations by a former trainer emerged.

The wide receiver position was an issue all season long for the Patriots. Throw in the loss of Rob Gronkowski from last year’s team, and this felt like the least talented group that Brady has had around him in a long, long time.

Brown, ever mercurial, basked in the Patriots loss last night. After the game, he tweeted out a simple message: “Godsplan.”

He also posted a more direct message on Instagram, captioning a screengrab of a huge with Bill Belichick with “what could of been.”

The odds of Brown returning to the Pats next year if he is cleared to play is very low. He’s alternated between apologies and ripping the team, even going so far as to make fun of Robert Kraft’s early 2019 massage parlor scandal in the aftermath.

He does have one Patriots who he wants to play with again: quarterback Tom Brady.

Speculation that Brady could leave for another team is rampant. He’s done basically nothing to tamp it down. When Antonio Brown wasn’t dancing on the Patriots’ loss last night, he was reaching out to Brady about playing together. He says that if he doesn’t play with Brady, he won’t play at all.

2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

If Brady heads to another team, and brings Antonio Brown with him, it will be an absolutely massive shakeup in the power structure of the league. Of course, for Brown, the decision isn’t entirely his to make until the NFL rules on his case.

