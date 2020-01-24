Antonio Brown Has Reportedly Turned Himself In To Police

There’s been a new twist to the Antonio Brown saga. The troubled wide receiver has turned himself in to the authorities.

Brown surrendered to police tonight after an arrest warrant for him was issued yesterday. It is the result of an alleged altercation Brown had with a moving company employee at his Hollywood, Fla. home earlier this week.

Brown is accused of throwing rocks at the moving truck and attacking the driver over a payment dispute. You can listen to audio of the 911 call from the incident here.

TMZ is reporting that Brown faces charges of “burglary with battery and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, as well as one count of criminal mischief.”

The outlet first reported news of Brown turning himself in tonight.

After witnessing what has transpired over the last several months, it goes without saying that Brown is in a very bad place. He needs assistance from someone in his life or he’ll continue to descend into chaos.

As it is, he’s currently in jail and faces legal ramifications for this week’s altercation. We’ll see what happens.