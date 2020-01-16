The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Antonio Brown’s Agent Has Terminated Their Relationship

Antonio Brown with Drew Rosenhaus before a game.MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots laughs with agents Drew (L) and Jason Rosenhaus prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

For someone not in the NFL, wide receiver Antonio Brown sure makes plenty of noise.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Drew Rosenhaus terminated his contract with the troubled wide receiver. Schefter reported Rosenhaus wrote a left to the NFLPA that he would like to work with Brown, but won’t do so until Brown seeks counsel.

The decision comes after another troubling video Brown posted to social media. In the video, Brown can be heard yelling at the mother of his children and police.

Here’s the news from Schefter.

This is just the latest in a long line of off-field headlines for the former star wide receiver. After starting the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown played for the Oakland Raiders  and New England Patriots – both of which released him following a series of incidents.

Undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the NFL over the past decade, Brown is seemingly doing everything possible to make sure he never plays another down.

Brown’s antics off the field over the past few months could lead the NFL to suspend the wideout if he ever returns to the league.

Hopefully Brown takes the necessary steps to get right – on and off the field.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.