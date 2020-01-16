Antonio Brown’s Agent Has Terminated Their Relationship

For someone not in the NFL, wide receiver Antonio Brown sure makes plenty of noise.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Drew Rosenhaus terminated his contract with the troubled wide receiver. Schefter reported Rosenhaus wrote a left to the NFLPA that he would like to work with Brown, but won’t do so until Brown seeks counsel.

The decision comes after another troubling video Brown posted to social media. In the video, Brown can be heard yelling at the mother of his children and police.

Here’s the news from Schefter.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown today until the free-agent WR seeks counsel, per an NFLPA source. Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received today that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2020

This is just the latest in a long line of off-field headlines for the former star wide receiver. After starting the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown played for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots – both of which released him following a series of incidents.

Undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the NFL over the past decade, Brown is seemingly doing everything possible to make sure he never plays another down.

Brown’s antics off the field over the past few months could lead the NFL to suspend the wideout if he ever returns to the league.

Hopefully Brown takes the necessary steps to get right – on and off the field.