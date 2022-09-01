Antonio Hamilton Shares Photos Of Brutal Cooking Injuries

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Antonio Hamilton #33 of the Arizona Cardinals defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Antonio Hamilton on the reserve/non-football injury list after a cooking-related accident.

On Thursday, Hamilton shared photos from the hospital on Twitter showing burns on his feet and legs.

"Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had an accident that could've ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree)," Hamilton wrote. "It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries."

John Gambaodo of 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that Hamilton burned himself by spilling hot oil while cooking.

After starting two games for the Cardinals last season, Hamilton was poised to begin the 2022 season with more responsibility. Earlier this week, per PHXN Cardinals podcast host Bo Brack, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hamilton "earned a starting role" following a great training camp.

Hamilton will miss at least the first four games before he can return.