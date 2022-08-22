Aqib Talib Makes Decision Following Tragic Shooting

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Cornerback Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams exits the field following the Rams 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Former NFL defensive back turned broadcaster Aqib Talib has made a decision on his future following the tragic shooting at a youth football game.

Talib's brother, Yaqub, allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game earlier this month. Talib was reportedly in attendance at the youth football game and just feet away from his brother during the alleged shooting.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Talib will be stepping away from his broadcasting duties.

"Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family," he reported.

Aqib Talib was set to be a part of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" coverage.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season is less than three weeks away.