Archie Manning Photo Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Life seems to be going pretty well for the Manning family these days.

Arch Manning recently committed to Texas, Peyton and Eli are enjoying retirement and Archie Manning is living it up as a grandfather.

On Wednesday, Eli Manning shared an adorable photo of his dad and his son.

"Charlie’s first golf lesson with grandpa," he tweeted.

How can you not love that?

"Place a football next to him and see what happens!!! It's in the genes," one fan suggested.

"Too relatable,' another fan tweeted.

"Charlie Manning with orange shoes? Future Longhorn 5-star QB," another fan joked.

Hopefully the second lesson goes better...