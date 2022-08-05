Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: General view as quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins prepares to snap the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals 24-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave.

The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery.

"The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement. The team also said it’s reviewing the situation 'pursuant to league policies,'" said Josh Weinfuss.

This stems from an incident that occurred at an Indianapolis-area Costco and continued at the home of a woman on May 7, according to a report. Saxon has been charged with two counts of domestic battery.

Saxon allegedly assaulted a women in front of a child younger than 16.

"We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required," the Cardinals said in a statement. "The matter is currently under review pursuant to league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings."

It's unlikely Saxon coaches ever again in the NFL.