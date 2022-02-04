Arrest Made In Altercation That Left 49ers Fan In Coma

Last weekend, an altercation outside of SoFi Stadium left a San Francisco 49ers fan badly injured. The fan, Daniel Luna, had to be placed in a medically-induced coma prevent internal bleeding from his swelling brain.

For the past few days, the police have been working hard to find the person responsible for injuring Luna. On Friday, Inglewood police Lt. Nicole Loudermilk had an update on this situation.

It turns out the suspect was taken into custody on Thursday night. Additional details have not been released at this time.

Luna apparently shoved a Rams fan in a parking lot outside of SoFi Stadium. When Luna turned his back to this fan, they decided to retaliate by punching him in the mouth. As a result, Luna fell to the ground and hit the back of his head.

This is a very disturbing situation, especially with the Super Bowl a little over a week away from taking place at SoFi Stadium.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. commented on SoFi Stadium’s security measures for the Super Bowl. Despite this altercation, security won’t be increased for next Sunday’s game.

“I’m very comfortable there was sufficient security [in the parking lot],” Butts said, via ESPN. “There is plenty of security in the parking lot. You’re not going to stop every altercation, argument between fans. It’s just not going to happen.”

SoFi Stadium officials, meanwhile, said they are “saddened” by this incident.